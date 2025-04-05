Lobbying Update: $10,000 of POLARIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of POLARIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Army & USMC Research, Development, Test and Evaluation(RDT&E)"

PII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of PII stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

PII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PII recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Rolle from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Joseph Spak from RBC Capital set a target price of $73.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $73.0 on 10/23/2024

