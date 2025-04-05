Lobbying Update: $10,000 of POLARIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of POLARIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Army & USMC Research, Development, Test and Evaluation(RDT&E)"
PII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of PII stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,271,919 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,287,972
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,163,637 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,048,763
- RWWM, INC. added 703,322 shares (+377.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,525,413
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 513,542 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,590,290
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,048,000
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 388,050 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,359,441
- NORGES BANK added 350,000 shares (+449.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,167,000
PII Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
PII Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PII recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Rolle from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 10/24/2024
- Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 10/23/2024
- Joseph Spak from RBC Capital set a target price of $73.0 on 10/23/2024
- Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 10/23/2024
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $73.0 on 10/23/2024
