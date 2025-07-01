Lobbying Update: $10,000 of NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONALS lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONALS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advancing innovative workforce development policies.
Support increased funding for workforce development programs in Labor, HHS, Education Appropriations Bill."
KFRC Insider Trading Activity
KFRC insiders have traded $KFRC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID L DUNKEL has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $378,460 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW G THOMAS (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $367,709
- DERRICK DEWAN BROOKS sold 490 shares for an estimated $20,006
KFRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of KFRC stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 547,863 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,063,832
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 244,802 shares (+77224.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,968,369
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 114,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,583,775
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 106,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,196,518
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 99,050 shares (+64.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,842,554
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 92,911 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,542,418
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 87,318 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,268,977
