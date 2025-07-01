Lobbying Update: $10,000 of NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONALS lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONALS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advancing innovative workforce development policies.

Support increased funding for workforce development programs in Labor, HHS, Education Appropriations Bill."

KFRC Insider Trading Activity

KFRC insiders have traded $KFRC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L DUNKEL has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $378,460 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW G THOMAS (Chief Experience Officer) sold 7,100 shares for an estimated $367,709

DERRICK DEWAN BROOKS sold 490 shares for an estimated $20,006

KFRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of KFRC stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

