Lobbying Update: $10,000 of MYRIAD GENETICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of MYRIAD GENETICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to veterans' depression and the Genesight product."

MYGN Insider Trading Activity

MYGN insiders have traded $MYGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J DIAZ (President and CEO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $343,950

MYGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MYGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

MYGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 10/14/2024

