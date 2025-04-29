Lobbying Update: $10,000 of MOSAIC lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of MOSAIC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Healthcare, Medicaid"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of MOS stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,080,171 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,610,603

INVESCO LTD. added 3,058,243 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,171,612

BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,836,153 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,712,640

UBS GROUP AG added 2,251,808 shares (+319.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,349,440

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,151,426 shares (+24.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,882,051

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,737,346 shares (+114.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,703,964

AMUNDI removed 1,485,905 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,523,544

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MOS forecast page.

MOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Joel Jackson from BMO Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.