Lobbying Update: $10,000 of MISSION PRODUCE lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of MISSION PRODUCE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the importation of avocados"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AVO Insider Trading Activity

AVO insiders have traded $AVO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY INVESTMENTS, LLC TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 310,930 shares for an estimated $4,388,180 .

. STEPHEN J BARNARD (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,192 shares for an estimated $1,688,299 .

. LUIS A GONZALEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,600 shares for an estimated $1,045,682 .

. JUAN R WIESNER (Pres Central and South America) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,045 shares for an estimated $977,556 .

. JAY A PACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,165 shares for an estimated $869,728 .

. BRYAN E GILES (CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $215,932

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of AVO stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.