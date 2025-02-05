Lobbying Update: $10,000 of MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Solar trade and related industrial policy issues"
MAXN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of MAXN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,867,748 shares (+7911832.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $114,761,123
- DEEPCURRENTS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC added 4,078,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,436,783
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,785,110 shares (+243572.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,602,013
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,387,988 shares (+148925.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,421,843
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,295,242 shares (+3525.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,524,990
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,166,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,281,698
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 382,561 shares (+12588.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,699,364
