Lobbying Update: $10,000 of MASTERCARD INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of MASTERCARD INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Reform 2025."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MA stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/30 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/06, 01/16.

on 01/31, 01/30 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/06, 01/16. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/14 and 0 sales.

on 02/05, 01/14 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MA Insider Trading Activity

MA insiders have traded $MA stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MIEBACH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,439 shares for an estimated $28,629,505 .

. CRAIG VOSBURG (Chief Services Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 22,005 shares for an estimated $12,310,228 .

. EDWARD GRUNDE MCLAUGHLIN (President & CTO, MA Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,132 shares for an estimated $3,813,338 .

. J. MEHRA SACHIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,716 shares for an estimated $2,360,075

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,436 institutional investors add shares of MA stock to their portfolio, and 1,283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MA forecast page.

MA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $633.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $633.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $650.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Gus Gala from Monness set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $660.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Alex Markgraff from KeyBanc set a target price of $630.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $654.0 on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.