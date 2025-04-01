Lobbying Update: $10,000 of THE LIVINGSTON GROUP LLC (VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of THE LIVINGSTON GROUP LLC (VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.Rept. ____, S.Rept. _____, FY2026 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill, Army Corps of Engineers, Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, seeking language urging the Army Corps of Engineers to initiate cleanup expeditiously for the former Sylvania nuclear fuel site in Hicksville, NY and to work with other agencies on groundwater contamination cleanup."

VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

VZ Insider Trading Activity

VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,198 institutional investors add shares of VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $51.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 10/22/2024

