Lobbying Update: $10,000 of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Comprehensive pension and retirement savings legislation. Issues related to electronic delivery of IRC- and ERISA-mandated statements and disclosures. Proposals to reform 403(b) plan investments. Issues related to lifetime income proposals. Issues related to disclosure of longevity risk. Technical Corrections to SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022.

Expansion of investment options for 403(b) plans. H.R. 1013/S. 424, Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act. H.R. 2799, Expanding Access to Capital Act. (118th Congress) S. 5139, Empowering Main Street in America Act of 2024. (118th Congress)"

LNC Insider Trading Activity

LNC insiders have traded $LNC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN WOODROFFE (EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off) sold 16,164 shares for an estimated $576,569

JOHN CHRISTOPHER KENNEDY (EVP, President LFD) sold 2,863 shares for an estimated $103,068

LNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of LNC stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

