Lobbying Update: $10,000 of LIFEWAY FOODS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of LIFEWAY FOODS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Labeling Issues. Issues related to health and wellness policies.

Issues related to health and wellness policies."

LWAY Insider Trading Activity

LWAY insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 171,778 shares for an estimated $3,961,649 .

. EDWARD SMOLYANSKY sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $464,600

LWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of LWAY stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

