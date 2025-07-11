Lobbying Update: $10,000 of LI-CYCLE CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of LI-CYCLE CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"DOE Funding; critical mineral supply chain security."

LICY Insider Trading Activity

LICY insiders have traded $LICY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LICY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY KOCHHAR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,473 shares for an estimated $4,732 .

. CHRISTINE BARWELL (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,426 shares for an estimated $1,532

CARL DELUCA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,231 shares for an estimated $1,299 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. BIEDERMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 852 shares for an estimated $896 .

. DAWEI LI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 456 shares for an estimated $479 .

. CONOR SPOLLEN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 318 shares for an estimated $341

