Lobbying Update: $10,000 of HUMACYTE lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of HUMACYTE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trauma care"

HUMA Insider Trading Activity

HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,160

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

HUMA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUMA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HUMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Bruce Jackson from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025

