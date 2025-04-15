Lobbying Update: $10,000 of FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to financial services and credit score issues."

FICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

FICO Insider Trading Activity

FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 247 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of FICO stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FICO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

FICO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2515.0 on 12/02/2024

Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $2500.0 on 11/07/2024

