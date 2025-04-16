Lobbying Update: $10,000 of EXTREME NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of EXTREME NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor tariffs and trade policy issues.

EXTR Insider Trading Activity

EXTR insiders have traded $EXTR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD MEYERCORD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 178,625 shares for an estimated $2,706,133 .

. KATAYOUN MOTIEY (Chief Legal Admin Sust Officer) sold 37,000 shares for an estimated $646,471

RAJ KHANNA sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $165,252

CHARLES CARINALLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $163,810.

EXTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of EXTR stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

