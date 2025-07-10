Lobbying Update: $10,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare patient access to inpatient rehabilitation hospital services."

EHC Insider Trading Activity

EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J TARR (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,384 shares for an estimated $14,387,152 .

. DOUGLAS E COLTHARP (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,575 shares for an estimated $5,017,537 .

. JOHN PATRICK DARBY (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,147,900

ELISSA JOY CHARBONNEAU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,279 shares for an estimated $498,974

ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578

EHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of EHC stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

EHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EHC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $135.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Paul Knight from Keybanc set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Andrew Mok from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $129.0 on 04/25/2025

