Lobbying Update: $10,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 10:16 pm EDT

$10,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare inpatient rehabilitation hospital legislative and regulatory proposals; health care and entitlement reform; access to rehabiltiaon services;essential health benefits under the Affordable Care Act; Medicare post-acute bundling legislation; IRF Proposed Rule; IRF Review ChoiceDemonstration Proposal; three hour rule bill legislation."

EHC Insider Trading Activity

EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578

EHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of EHC stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

