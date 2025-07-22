Lobbying Update: $10,000 of DT MIDSTREAM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of DT MIDSTREAM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"GREET model, energy policy"

DTM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DTM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

DTM Insider Trading Activity

DTM insiders have traded $DTM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDY ELLIS (E.V.P., Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,854 shares for an estimated $1,753,804 .

. ROBERT C JR SKAGGS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $86,920

JEFFREY A JEWELL (Executive V.P., CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 235 shares for an estimated $22,946 and 0 sales.

DTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of DTM stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DTM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025

DTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DTM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $103.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $102.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 01/28/2025

