Lobbying Update: $10,000 of CLENE NANOMEDICINE lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of CLENE NANOMEDICINE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Gaining insight on Congressional intent regarding Accelerated Approval statute 21 USC SECTION 356 and inconsistencies with 21 CFR Section 314."

CLNN Insider Trading Activity

CLNN insiders have traded $CLNN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J MATLIN purchased 92,307 shares for an estimated $438,458

MARK MORTENSON (Chief Science Officer) purchased 20,512 shares for an estimated $97,432

ROBERT DEE ETHERINGTON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $47,500

