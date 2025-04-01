Lobbying Update: $10,000 of CAPE FOX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of CAPE FOX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Land conveyance and real estate"
FOX Insider Trading Activity
FOX insiders have traded $FOX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH RUPERT MURDOCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,115,895 shares for an estimated $51,447,113.
- JOHN NALLEN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 182,481 shares for an estimated $7,979,894
- ADAM G. CIONGOLI (Chief Legal and Policy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,278 shares for an estimated $69,178.
FOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of FOX stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 1,226,347 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,093,111
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,095,073 shares (+58.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,088,639
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,073,980 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,123,845
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC added 1,062,664 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,606,251
- YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 796,792 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,445,266
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 759,874 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,756,636
- AMUNDI added 702,561 shares (+83.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,135,140
