Lobbying Update: $10,000 of BRINKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of BRINKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 4128 - Payment Choice Act of 2023 This bill requires retail businesses to accept cash as a form of payment for on-site sales of $500 or less, and it prohibits them from charging cash-paying customers a higher price compared to customers not paying with cash. Businesses covered by this bill are those engaged in the business of selling or offering goods or services at retail to the public that accept in-person payments at a physical location. The bill provides for enforcement through preventative relief, damages, and civil penalties.

BCO Insider Trading Activity

BCO insiders have traded $BCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES K PARKS (EVP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $386,040

BCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of BCO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

