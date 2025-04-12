Lobbying Update: $10,000 of BALCONY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of BALCONY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitoring legislation relevant to digital assets and blockchain technologies; Monitoring government contracting opportunities to tokenize public/private real estate on blockchain.
Monitoring legislation relevant to digital assets and blockchain technologies; Monitoring government contracting opportunities to tokenize public/private real estate on blockchain; FY2025 appropriations for opportunities to increase utilization of blockchain technology across federal government agencies.
Sec. 773 & 787 regarding FY 2024 appropriations and programs regarding Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act compliance and CFIUS coordination on foreign land transactions.
FY 2025 funding and report language encouraging increased utilization of blockchain technology."
ALC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of ALC stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,602,976 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,966,632
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,080,025 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,573,322
- LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP added 1,706,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,879,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,542,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,916,593
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,439,192 shares (+169.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,173,008
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 1,436,223 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,920,970
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,231,471 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,539,573
ALC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/14/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
