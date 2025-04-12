Lobbying Update: $10,000 of BALCONY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of BALCONY TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitoring legislation relevant to digital assets and blockchain technologies; Monitoring government contracting opportunities to tokenize public/private real estate on blockchain.

Monitoring legislation relevant to digital assets and blockchain technologies; Monitoring government contracting opportunities to tokenize public/private real estate on blockchain; FY2025 appropriations for opportunities to increase utilization of blockchain technology across federal government agencies.

Sec. 773 & 787 regarding FY 2024 appropriations and programs regarding Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act compliance and CFIUS coordination on foreign land transactions.

FY 2025 funding and report language encouraging increased utilization of blockchain technology."

