Lobbying Update: $10,000 of AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"newborn screening, prescription drug affordability"

FOLD Insider Trading Activity

FOLD insiders have traded $FOLD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY L CAMPBELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,301 shares for an estimated $263,884.

FOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of FOLD stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FOLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOLD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/11/2024

