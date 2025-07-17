Lobbying Update: $10,000 of AFLAC INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of AFLAC INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to federal involvement in insurance regulation

Issues related to current reconciliation"

AFL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AFL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

AFL Insider Trading Activity

AFL insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASATOSHI KOIDE (Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,903 shares for an estimated $6,264,360 .

. CHARLES D II LAKE (Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,972 shares for an estimated $5,691,295 .

. THOMAS J KENNY sold 7,168 shares for an estimated $762,237

ARTHUR REGINALD COLLINS sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $290,688

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $214,420.

AFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of AFL stock to their portfolio, and 731 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AFL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

AFL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Wilma Burdis from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $106.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $114.0 on 04/02/2025

