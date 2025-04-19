Lobbying Update: $10,000 of ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal initiatives on tax, trade, appropriations, and energy efficiency.

Federal initiatives on tax, trade, appropriations, and energy efficiency."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AYI Insider Trading Activity

AYI insiders have traded $AYI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY R GOLDMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 5,120 shares for an estimated $1,561,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of AYI stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AYI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AYI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AYI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AYI forecast page.

AYI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AYI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AYI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $335.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $295.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $380.0 on 01/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.