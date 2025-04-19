Lobbying Update: $10,000 of ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING lobbying was just disclosed

$10,000 of ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Federal initiatives on tax, trade, appropriations, and energy efficiency.
AYI Insider Trading Activity
AYI insiders have traded $AYI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARRY R GOLDMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 5,120 shares for an estimated $1,561,600
AYI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of AYI stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 706,030 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,252,543
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 668,048 shares (+158.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,156,862
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 429,263 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,400,600
- UBS GROUP AG added 398,883 shares (+2848.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,525,690
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 156,629 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,756,029
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 152,807 shares (+241.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,639,508
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 149,297 shares (+1256.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,614,132
AYI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AYI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
AYI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AYI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AYI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $335.0 on 04/04/2025
- Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $295.0 on 04/04/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 04/04/2025
- Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $380.0 on 01/09/2025
