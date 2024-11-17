Loar Holdings price target raised to $89 from $75 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag raised the firm’s price target on Loar Holdings (LOAR) to $89 from $75 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that it views positively Loar continuing to execute on its growth strategy from both an organic and inorganic basis. Morgan Stanley gives the company credit for potential incremental M&A as it continues to execute its playbook.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LOAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.