Loar Holdings falls -7.8%

Loar Holdings (LOAR) is down -7.8%, or -$6.83 to $81.28.
- Loar Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 15c, consensus 13c
- Loar Holdings sees FY24 adjusted EPS 35c-37c, consensus 41c
- Loar Holdings sees FY25 adjusted EPS 45c-50c, consensus 67c
- Loar Holdings price target raised to $100 from $80 at RBC Capital
