LOAR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LOAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOAR HOLDINGS ($LOAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $110,440,000, beating estimates of $104,594,196 by $5,845,804.

LOAR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LOAR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LOAR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOAR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of LOAR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

