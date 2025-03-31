LOAR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LOAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOAR HOLDINGS ($LOAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $110,440,000, beating estimates of $104,594,196 by $5,845,804.
LOAR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
LOAR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LOAR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C ABRAMS sold 1,006,461 shares for an estimated $81,699,471
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. ABRAMS sold 1,006,461 shares for an estimated $81,699,471
- ANTHONY CARPENITO sold 987,248 shares for an estimated $80,139,856
- RAJA BOBBILI sold 987,248 shares for an estimated $80,139,856
- ALISON BOMBERG sold 987,248 shares for an estimated $80,139,856
- ALTERNATIVE CREDIT ADVISORS LP BLACKSTONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 335,487 shares for an estimated $27,233,157.
- HOLDINGS IV L.P. BLACKSTONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 335,487 shares for an estimated $27,233,157.
- CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND III LP GSO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 335,487 shares for an estimated $27,233,157.
- PAUL S LEVY sold 251,616 shares for an estimated $20,424,928
- DIRKSON R CHARLES (See Remarks) sold 126,960 shares for an estimated $10,305,978
- BRETT N MILGRIM (Executive Co-Chairman) sold 120,305 shares for an estimated $9,765,758
- GLENN D'ALESSANDRO (See Remarks) sold 28,518 shares for an estimated $2,314,948
- MICHAEL J. MANELLA (See Remarks) sold 28,153 shares for an estimated $2,285,319
LOAR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of LOAR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,550,581 shares (+132.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,603,441
- ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,006,461 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,387,532
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 710,475 shares (+110.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,511,207
- MORGAN STANLEY added 697,315 shares (+422.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,538,551
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 656,016 shares (+159.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,486,142
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 545,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,346,655
- NORGES BANK added 398,316 shares (+3319.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,439,535
