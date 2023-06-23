Loans At 225% Interest? New Colorado Law Disallows Them But They’re Common

State usury laws protect consumers from predatory nonbank lenders and their stratospheric interest rates—or do they?

Not always. The payday lenders and other nonbank credit firms that are specifically targeted by these laws have found a tricky workaround. They partner up with banks—which aren’t subject to usury laws—that then issue high-priced loans on behalf of the payday lender.

Loans from these “rent-a-banks” commonly charge annual percentage rates (APRs) as high as 225%, according to data from the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC).

A federal law from 1980 is the basis of this questionable workaround. The law indirectly allows lenders to bypass state rate caps by partnering with banks in states without such caps. States can opt out, however.

Colorado has done just that with a new law, signed by Gov. Jared Polis on June 5. In the bill, “the General Assembly declares that the state of Colorado does not want” certain interest-rate provisions in the 1980 federal law “to apply to consumer credit transactions in this state.” The modifications set forth in the law will take effect on July 1, 2024.

How The Rent-a-Bank Model Bilks Borrowers

The rent-a-bank model gets around state safeguards by involving banks in states without loan rate caps, such as Utah and Delaware. Some banks there collaborate with nonbank lenders and charge customers excessive fees.

The NCLC has identified several FDIC-supervised banks that have done so. They include Community Capital Bank, FinWise Bank, First Electronic Bank, TAB Bank of Utah and Republic Bank & Trust of Kentucky.

Typically, the banks’ partners are payday lenders who offer expensive short-term loans. Such lenders often target low- to moderate-income people who are short on cash for living expenses like housing and utilities.

Rates are exorbitant. According to NCLC data, rent-a-bank lender EasyPay charges interest of about 189% on its consumer loans; CNG’s Xact (Check ‘n Go) and Check Into Cash charge up to 225% APR. This means that borrowers could end up owing more than twice the amount they borrowed.

States’ Enforcement of Lending Laws Has Been Variable

Unless their state opts out of the 1980 law—the Depository Institutions Deregulation and Monetary Control Act (DIDMCA or DIDA)—consumers are vulnerable to these schemes. After DIDA was passed, about a dozen states opted out of its provisions, but over time almost every state opted back in. Iowa and Puerto Rico are the only exceptions.

Even so, certain states have been successful gatekeepers. “Rent-a-bank lenders…tend to stay out of jurisdictions like California, Colorado, (Washington,) D.C., Massachusetts and New York, because they have been aggressive in enforcing their interest rate limits and lending laws,” says Lauren Saunders, associate director of the NCLC.

Also, says Saunders, “states like Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico and West Virginia have statutes or court decisions that address rent-a-bank lending.”

States With The Most Rent-a-Bank Lenders

Even states that permit hefty APRs on consumer loans may attract rent-a-bank lenders.

Texas and Tennessee, for example, have state laws limiting the interest rate lenders can charge. For a $2,000 loan with a two-year term, those limits are 35% and 43%, respectively. But even with those relatively high rate ceilings, these states are among those with the most rent-a-bank lenders. Texas has eight such lenders and Tennessee has seven (as do Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio and Oklahoma).

Complaints Spurred Advocates To Petition FDIC For Help

Consumer advocacy groups are urging the FDIC to show its disapproval by downgrading the Community Reinvestment Act ratings of at least three participating banks.

According to the Center for Responsible Lending, Capital Community and First Electronic Bank, both based in Utah, and Kentucky’s Republic Bank & Trust are accused of predatory lending and evasions of state interest rate limits.

“Banks like Capital Community, First Electronic, and Republic must be stopped from fronting for loans that exceed state interest rate limits across the country,” said Rachel Gittleman, financial services outreach manager at the Consumer Federation of America, in a news release. “A downgrade will signal to banks that the FDIC will hold them accountable for their lending partners’ conduct.”

Hundreds of complaints about these banks' rent-a-bank arrangements have been filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The complaint topics range from lack of transparency around steep interest rates to improper debt collection tactics, including collecting debt that’s not owed, failure to validate debts, harassment and abuse.

Alternatives to Payday Lenders Are Out There

Payday lenders are often lenders of last resort. They offer quick cash to desperate borrowers who lack good credit scores and other qualifications. Applicants get the cash but pay dizzying interest rates. Sometimes the interest totals more than the principal amount that was borrowed.

These loans can quickly make things even worse for someone who’s already struggling.

Some loans, such as car title loans, will use your car as collateral. If you can’t pay the loan, the lender will keep your vehicle. Without transportation to a job, it’ll be even harder to get your finances back on track.

Before you turn to payday or car title loans, consider these alternatives.

Housing Payments

If you can’t make rent or your mortgage payment, talk to your landlord or mortgage servicer. Renters may be able to work out a payment plan with their landlord. There also may be state- and local-level housing assistance programs in your area that can help you pay your rent and utility bills temporarily.

Mortgage borrowers have several options, including forbearance plans and deferment. Some deferment programs may allow you to put off up to six months of mortgage payments twice over the life of your loan.

Basic Necessities

If you’re struggling to cover the basics until your next payday, explore assistance from local charities and your local government. Programs are available to lower your utility bills, help with day care and subsidize food costs.

To locate the nearest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) office, visit the USDA website for the state directory.

Medical Bills

If you need help with your medical bills or insurance claims and don’t know where to start, the Patient Advocate Foundation offers various resources to help you for treatment and living expenses while you access care.

