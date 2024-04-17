loanDepot (LDI) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 2.65

The average one-year price target for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has been revised to 2.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 2.52 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.37% from the latest reported closing price of 2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in loanDepot. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 18.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.13%, an increase of 70.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.66% to 23,036K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 4,330K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396K shares, representing a decrease of 24.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 52.98% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 3,074K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 63.73% over the last quarter.

Knightsbridge Asset Management holds 2,853K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 87.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,542K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 83.52% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,103K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 67.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 457.83% over the last quarter.

LoanDepot Background Information

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

