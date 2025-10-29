loanDepot (LDI) Price Target Increased by 22.68% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has been revised to $2.02 / share. This is an increase of 22.68% from the prior estimate of $1.65 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.46 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.85% from the latest reported closing price of $3.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in loanDepot. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 46.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.03%, an increase of 66.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.13% to 34,155K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philosophy Capital Management holds 4,210K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 25.09% over the last quarter.

Knightsbridge Asset Management holds 3,222K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,320K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,926K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 57.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 122.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,740K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

