loanDepot (LDI) Price Target Decreased by 13.25% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has been revised to $1.84 / share. This is a decrease of 13.25% from the prior estimate of $2.12 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $2.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.14% from the latest reported closing price of $1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in loanDepot. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 23.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.30%, an increase of 22.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 54,736K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wilshire Associates holds 5,525K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 13,700.33% over the last quarter.

Knightsbridge Asset Management holds 2,758K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing a decrease of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 58.54% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,685K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing an increase of 39.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,596K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,549K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares , representing a decrease of 120.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 69.88% over the last quarter.

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