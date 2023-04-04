Markets
LDI

LoanDepot Board Size To Be Temporarily Increased To Nine Directors From Eight

April 04, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - loanDepot Inc. (LDI) said that it reached a settlement and cooperation agreement with Anthony Hsieh, the company's Chairman of the Board, founder and largest shareholder. As per the agreement, the size of the company's Board of Directors will be temporarily increased from eight to nine directors and Steven Ozonian will join the Board immediately.

Ozonian, along with current directors Andrew Dodson and Pamela Hughes Patenaude, will be nominated for election to three-year terms at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

In connection with the 2024 Annual Meeting, the company will nominate only Hsieh and Brian Golson for reelection as a Class III director and the Board will be reduced from nine to eight directors.

The agreement provides that Hsieh will vote all shares for which he has voting power to support the Board's director nominations at the 2023 and 2024 Annual Meetings and will not make any director nominations in either year. The size of the Board will return to eight directors effective as of the 2024 Annual Meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.