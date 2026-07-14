Loan Growth, Fee Income Strength to Support Truist's Q2 Earnings

Truist Financial TFC is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 17 before the opening bell. The overall impressive lending scenario in the quarter is likely to have supported the company’s net interest income (NII).



Per the Fed’s latest data, the demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans (accounting for almost 50% of TFC’s total loans and leases held for investment) was robust in the to-be-reported quarter. Demand for consumer loans (almost 40% of total loans) was solid.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFC’s average earning assets for the quarter is pegged at $488.4 billion, indicating a 1.5% rise from the prior-year quarter.



In the second quarter, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and signaled a hike later in the year. This, along with strong loan demand, decent economic growth and stabilizing funding/deposit costs, is expected to have driven Truist’s net interest income (NII) higher. The consensus estimate for NII is pegged at $3.63 billion, implying a 1.3% increase.



Management anticipates NII to increase approximately 1% sequentially, primarily driven by one additional day and increased client deposit balances.

Other Factors to Impact Truist’s Q2 Earnings

Non-Interest Income: Though mortgage rates increased in the second quarter to the mid-6% range, they were lower than the prior-year quarter level. Hence, refinancing activities and origination volume were decent. Thus, Truist’s mortgage banking income is expected to have risen. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric of $121.2 million indicates a 23.6% jump from the prior-year quarter.



Higher client activity and volatility in the capital markets, along with industry-wide decent deal-making activities, in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have supported TFC’s corresponding fee income. The consensus estimate for investment banking and trading income of $336.7 million indicates a year-over-year jump of 64.2%.



The strong lending backdrop is likely to have supported Truist’s lending-related fees. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $100.2 million, indicating a rise of 1.2%. As the U.S. markets witnessed investor rotation amid the changing macro environment, there has been a rise in asset inflows. The consensus estimate for wealth management income of $375.6 million suggests an increase of 7.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates an 11.6% rise from the prior-year quarter.



Management expects non-interest income to decline almost 1% sequentially due to Investment Banking and Trading income, partially offset by higher other income and card and treasury management fees.



Expenses: Truist has been witnessing a continued rise in overall non-interest expenses over the past several quarters because of investments in technology, inflationary pressure and expansion efforts. A similar trend is expected to have continued in the second quarter.



Management expects GAAP non-interest expenses to rise 3-4% from $3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. This will be due to higher personal costs.



Asset Quality: Truist is unlikely to have set aside a substantial amount for potential loan delinquencies, given the modest improvement in the operating environment, supported by resilient economic growth, broadly stable credit conditions and the announced ceasefire in the Middle East. However, robust lending and persistently higher inflation are likely to have weighed on provision numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-accrual loans and leases of $2.16 billion suggests a 71.4% year-over-year jump. The consensus estimate for total non-performing assets is $2.23 billion, indicating a 69.5% surge.

Truist’s Q2 Earnings & Sales Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFC’s earnings of $1.08 per share has remained unchanged over the past seven days. This indicates growth of 18.7% from the year-ago reported number.



Truist Financial Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Truist Financial Corporation price-eps-surprise | Truist Financial Corporation Quote

The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $5.21 billion, suggesting a 4.5% rise. The company expects revenues to remain relatively stable at $5.2 billion sequentially.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TFC

According to our quantitative model, the chances of Truist beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Truist is +0.23%.



Zacks Rank: TFC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

TFC’s Peers Worth Considering

Here are a couple of Truist’s peer bank stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



U.S. Bancorp USB is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 16. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Quarterly earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp have been revised upward to $1.28 over the past week.



The Earnings ESP for M&T Bank MTB is +0.13%, and it carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report second-quarter 2026 numbers tomorrow.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for M&T Bank’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $4.66.

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Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.