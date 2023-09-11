Loan Comparison Calculator: Find The Best Loan For You

Taking out a loan can help you accomplish a wide range of financial goals. However, it’s important to compare your loan options before you apply so you can find the most affordable loan with terms that fit your needs.

Use the Forbes Advisor loan comparison calculator to understand how much different loan options will cost you and how to choose the best loan.

What Is Loan Prequalification?

Loan prequalification is a process that lets you see what terms you may qualify for without impacting your credit score. When you prequalify, it means that the lender believes you’re likely to qualify based on an initial review of your credit and other basic financial details. However, the loan terms aren’t finalized until you submit a formal application.

The prequalification form is typically more limited than a full loan application. A lender may ask for details such as your:

Name

Address

Email

Social Security number

Date of birth

Annual or monthly income

Employment history

You may also need to agree to a soft credit inquiry, which doesn’t have a negative impact on your credit score. A lender uses these details to see if you prequalify and the rate it might offer you if you’re eligible for financing.

If any financial, credit or employment details change between the time of your prequalification and your full loan application, however, your loan offer might change or you might not qualify.

When Should You Prequalify for a Loan?

If you’re in the market for a loan, it’s wise to compare offers from several lenders. You can start by prequalifying with lenders that offer terms that could work well for you.

Once you prequalify, you can use our loan comparison calculator to compare them. Be sure to consider how the different rates lenders offer impact your monthly payment and overall interest costs. For example, here’s the cost difference between a 10% and 13% annual percentage rate (APR) on a $20,000 loan with a 48-month repayment term.

Another time you might want to try to prequalify for a loan is when you’re not sure whether a lender will approve you for financing. Going through the prequalification process can help you weed out loan offers for which you’re ineligible without suffering any damage to your credit from hard credit inquiries.

How To Choose Between Multiple Loans

As you go through the loan comparison process, you may receive several financing offers that could work for you. If this is the case, comparing interest rates alone may not be enough to help you choose the best loan for your situation. On top of looking at APRs, you may also want to consider the following loan details as you weigh your options:

Lender fees. If a lender charges origination fees, these can increase the cost of your loan. Some lenders may even take their fees directly out of your loan proceeds. Other fees to watch out for include late fees, prepayment penalties and application fees.

If a lender charges origination fees, these can increase the cost of your loan. Some lenders may even take their fees directly out of your loan proceeds. Other fees to watch out for include late fees, prepayment penalties and application fees. Loan amounts. Most lenders set minimum and maximum caps on the loan amounts they’ll issue borrowers. If you need to borrow a large amount of money or only want to borrow a small amount, you may need to search for lenders that offer financing terms to match those parameters.

Most lenders set minimum and maximum caps on the loan amounts they’ll issue borrowers. If you need to borrow a large amount of money or only want to borrow a small amount, you may need to search for lenders that offer financing terms to match those parameters. Funding speed. If you need funds immediately, search for lenders that provide funds quickly. You might not have weeks or even days to wait for funding in emergency situations.

If you need funds immediately, search for lenders that provide funds quickly. You might not have weeks or even days to wait for funding in emergency situations. Lender reputation. Most lenders are likely to have some complaints from former customers. But if you find evidence of an abnormal number of negative customer complaints, lawsuits or government actions against a company, it might be a sign that you should search elsewhere. You can use sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to review a lender’s reputation.

How To Get a Loan

The following checklist will help you get a loan when you’re ready to begin the process:

Review your credit. Start by checking your credit reports from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. It’s wise to check your credit scores, too, since a lender will review your credit report and score when you apply for a loan. Prequalify with multiple lenders. Once you understand the condition of your credit, you can research which lenders are likely to work with you. From there, you can try to prequalify with multiple lenders to check rates and loan eligibility. Choose your loan offer. Narrow down your choices and select your favorite loan offer. Be sure to compare rates, fees and other loan factors to find the best fit for your situation. Apply for a loan. If you find a loan offer you want to pursue, fill out an official loan application. You may have a limited number of days to complete a formal application after prequalification if you want the lender to honor the conditional loan terms it offered. Be prepared to provide additional details and documentation on your full loan application. This is also where the lender will perform a hard credit check.

