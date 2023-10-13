Load Up on This Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock. You’ll Thank Me Later.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), a renowned global beverage giant, really needs no introduction. In recent years, the company has diversified beyond cola into dairy, plant-based drinks, and more. It recently added new flavors to its VitaminWater line and welcomed Thomas S. Gayner, CEO of Markel Group, as a director, along with Henrique Braun as Corporate Senior Vice President. These are significant developments for KO stock.

I believe KO stock represents a buying opportunity at current levels, particularly considering the stock’s 7% drop in September. It’s down 13% for the year, and trades under $55 per share. With a historically low price-earnings ratio of 22 times and a 3.35% yield via a 46-cent quarterly dividend, investors should consider investing in KO while it’s discounted.

Here’s why you should load up on KO stock now.

What Makes It a Buy

Coca-Cola’s stock commands a premium valuation relative to its peers due to its resilient, enduring business. It consistently serves major restaurant chains and boasts recession-resistant brands. Additionally, impressive organic revenue growth of 11% year-over-year in Q2, along with non-GAAP earnings per share growth, contributes to the stock’s appeal.

Coca-Cola anticipates a strong second half of 2023 with upgraded guidance, expecting 8% to 9% organic revenue growth and 5% to 6% non-GAAP EPS growth for the year. With a P/E ratio just below 22, the stock offers an attractive valuation for a company known for consistent growth and sound financial practices.

The Numbers Add Up

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with net debt around two times its annual net income, making it more robust than other dividend-yielding stocks. In challenging economic times, its balance sheet remains resilient, and the company could potentially clear its debt within two years if necessary.

Additionally, Coca-Cola boasts a strong dividend yield of 3.4%, well above the S&P 500 average. This reliable dividend, increased annually for 61 years, helps mitigate stock price volatility. With a robust balance sheet, Coca-Cola is well-positioned to sustain its dividend growth, making it an appealing long-term investment.

What Now

Coca-Cola stock is appealing, offering steady sales growth and market share gains in the beverage industry. While it may not reach the 15% growth of 2022, its strong earnings and profits ensure rising returns and competitive strength.

Coca-Cola’s discounted valuation and solid long-term potential make it an attractive investment. With shares trading at 5.4-times annual revenue, even amid potential short-term growth challenges, the stock remains appealing.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a LONG position in KO. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

