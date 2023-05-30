LNW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.85, changing hands as low as $57.37 per share. Light & Wonder Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNW's low point in its 52 week range is $40.10 per share, with $68.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.