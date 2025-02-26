$LNTH stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LNTH stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,503,821 of trading volume.

$LNTH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LNTH:

$LNTH insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,487 shares for an estimated $1,001,217 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $812,000

PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $159,300

JAMES H THRALL sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,760

$LNTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $LNTH stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNTH Government Contracts

We have seen $31,281,129 of award payments to $LNTH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LNTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/13, 01/08, 01/07 and 0 sales.

