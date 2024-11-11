LNTH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.06, changing hands as low as $81.26 per share. Lantheus Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNTH's low point in its 52 week range is $50.20 per share, with $126.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.