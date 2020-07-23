LNTH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.30, changing hands as high as $16.50 per share. Lantheus Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNTH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.67 per share, with $29.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.34.

