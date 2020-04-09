LNT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.82, changing hands as high as $54.38 per share. Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNT's low point in its 52 week range is $37.66 per share, with $60.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.07. The LNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

