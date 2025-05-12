LNT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.18, changing hands as low as $58.98 per share. Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNT's low point in its 52 week range is $49.045 per share, with $66.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.58. The LNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

