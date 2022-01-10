LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands

Updates arrival destinaton of Nikolay Zubov, updates expected arrival date of Clean Planet

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in the coming weeks.

Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon, are updated below.

Some tankers heading for Belgium and Britain may be loading at the terminal. Those expected to load are indicated with an (L).

Those likely to perform ship-to-ship transfers are indicated with (STS). Tankers that have docked are indicated with (A).

For the Reuters LNG guide, click here: LNG/GUIDE

LNG TANKER

CAPACITY in cubic metres

EXPECTED ARRIVAL

FROM

PORT

BRITAIN

Maran Gas Posidonia

159,000

Jan. 10 (A)

United States

South Hook

Magdala

173,000

Jan. 10

Peru

Dragon

Energy Atlantic

157,000

Jan. 11

United States

Milford Haven

Cool Voyager

158,000

Jan. 11

United States

South Hook

Seri Balqis

158,000

Jan. 13

United States

Isle of Grain

Nikolay Zubov

173,000

Jan. 13

Russia

Dragon

Hoegh Giant

167,000

Jan. 14

United States

South Hook

Traiano Knutsen

180,000

Jan. 16

United States

South Hook

Creole Spirit

173,000

Jan. 16

United States

South Hook

Al Khattiya

206,000

Jan. 17

Qatar

South Hook

LNG Benue

143,000

Jan. 21

Nigeria

Dragon

Lng Endurance

174,000

Jan. 21

United States

Isle of Grain

Marvel Heron

177,000

Jan. 24

United States

Isle of Grain

Adamastos

174,000

Jan. 24

United States

South Hook

BELGIUM

Rudolf Samoylovich

170,000

Jan. 9 (A)

Russia

Zeebrugge

Clean Vision

162,000

Jan. 10 (L)(STS)

Qatar

Zeebrugge

Tembek

212,000

Jan. 10 (A)

Qatar

Zeebrugge

Eduard Toll

172,000

Jan. 14 (STS)

Russia

Zeebrugge

Al Khuwair

213,000

Jan. 15

Qatar

Zeebrugge

Nikolay Urvantsev

169,000

Jan. 15 (STS)

Russia

Zeebrugge

Yenisei River

152,000

Jan. 16 (L)(STS)

N/A

Zeebrugge

Clean Planet

159,000

Jan. 16 (L)(STS)

Russia

Zeebrugge

Sonangol Benguela

158,000

Jan. 18

Angola

Zeebrugge

Lena River

153,000

Jan. 22 (L)

N/A

Zeebrugge

Simaisma

143,000

Jan. 29

Qatar

Zeebrugge

NETHERLANDS

Boris Davydov

170,000

Jan. 11

Russia

Gate

Sean Spirit

174,000

Jan. 16

United States

Gate

Gaslog Gibraltar

174,000

Jan. 19

Trinidad & Tobago

Gate

Sources: Ports, AIS Live ship tracking, Refinitiv Eikon data.

(^) Partial unload

(*) Arrival date calculated using www.searates.com at an average speed of 13.5 knots

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.