LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands

Updates arrival destinaton of Nikolay Zubov, updates expected arrival date of Clean Planet
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are expected to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
Estimated arrival dates, often revised by port authorities and AIS Live ship-tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon, are updated below.
Some tankers heading for Belgium and Britain may be loading at the terminal. Those expected to load are indicated with an (L).
Those likely to perform ship-to-ship transfers are indicated with (STS). Tankers that have docked are indicated with (A).
For the Reuters LNG guide, click here: LNG/GUIDE
LNG TANKER
CAPACITY in cubic metres
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
FROM
PORT
BRITAIN
Maran Gas Posidonia
159,000
Jan. 10 (A)
United States
South Hook
Magdala
173,000
Jan. 10
Peru
Dragon
Energy Atlantic
157,000
Jan. 11
United States
Milford Haven
Cool Voyager
158,000
Jan. 11
United States
South Hook
Seri Balqis
158,000
Jan. 13
United States
Isle of Grain
Nikolay Zubov
173,000
Jan. 13
Russia
Dragon
Hoegh Giant
167,000
Jan. 14
United States
South Hook
Traiano Knutsen
180,000
Jan. 16
United States
South Hook
Creole Spirit
173,000
Jan. 16
United States
South Hook
Al Khattiya
206,000
Jan. 17
Qatar
South Hook
LNG Benue
143,000
Jan. 21
Nigeria
Dragon
Lng Endurance
174,000
Jan. 21
United States
Isle of Grain
Marvel Heron
177,000
Jan. 24
United States
Isle of Grain
Adamastos
174,000
Jan. 24
United States
South Hook
BELGIUM
Rudolf Samoylovich
170,000
Jan. 9 (A)
Russia
Zeebrugge
Clean Vision
162,000
Jan. 10 (L)(STS)
Qatar
Zeebrugge
Tembek
212,000
Jan. 10 (A)
Qatar
Zeebrugge
Eduard Toll
172,000
Jan. 14 (STS)
Russia
Zeebrugge
Al Khuwair
213,000
Jan. 15
Qatar
Zeebrugge
Nikolay Urvantsev
169,000
Jan. 15 (STS)
Russia
Zeebrugge
Yenisei River
152,000
Jan. 16 (L)(STS)
N/A
Zeebrugge
Clean Planet
159,000
Jan. 16 (L)(STS)
Russia
Zeebrugge
Sonangol Benguela
158,000
Jan. 18
Angola
Zeebrugge
Lena River
153,000
Jan. 22 (L)
N/A
Zeebrugge
Simaisma
143,000
Jan. 29
Qatar
Zeebrugge
NETHERLANDS
Boris Davydov
170,000
Jan. 11
Russia
Gate
Sean Spirit
174,000
Jan. 16
United States
Gate
Gaslog Gibraltar
174,000
Jan. 19
Trinidad & Tobago
Gate
Sources: Ports, AIS Live ship tracking, Refinitiv Eikon data.
(^) Partial unload
(*) Arrival date calculated using www.searates.com at an average speed of 13.5 knots
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale)
((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.