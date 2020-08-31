Hygo Energy Transition, which provides integrated downstream liquefied natural gas solutions in Brazil, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Hygo provides integrated downstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions to underserved markets. The company has historically derived the majority of its revenue from LNG carriers, which it expects to convert into floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to service its terminals.



The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $44 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HYGO. Hygo Energy Transition filed confidentially on April 29, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BTIG, Citi and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article LNG services provider Hygo Energy Transition files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



