News & Insights

LNG prices to soften by end of decade -TotalEnergies CEO

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

October 03, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Imad Creidi for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraph 3, details

QATAR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Global prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are expected to soften by the end of the decade as new supply comes online, the CEO of French energy firm TotalEnergies said in Qatar on Tuesday.

LNG supplies are expected to increase by around 100 million tonnes per year, or around 20%, by 2030, particularly from new projects in Qatar and the United States, Patrick Pouyanne told reporters at a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Qatar's giant North Field LNG facility.

Global LNG prices LNG-AS surged to a record in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, as Europe sought to replace Russian pipeline gas supplies.

"It is better for everyone to have more supply in the market to stabilise the price than having a tense market like today. Probably by the end of the decade we will see a softening of (LNG) prices," Pouyanne said.

(Reporting by Imad Creidi; writing by Ron Bousso; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.