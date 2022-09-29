LNG markets in 2023 may be tighter than this year - IEA chief

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Europe has received a substantial amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, increasing imports by a staggering 60%, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on Thursday.

LNG markets in 2023 may be tighter than this year, he added in remarks at the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference in Japan.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Emily Chow; editing by David Evans)

