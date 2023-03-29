LNG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.79, changing hands as high as $155.84 per share. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $120.09 per share, with $182.3482 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.70.

