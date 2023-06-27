LNG exporters Texas, Louisiana had nearly half US natgas demand growth in last decade -EIA

June 27 (Reuters) - Texas and Louisiana, two states on the U.S. Gulf Coast that produce and export liquefied natural gas (LNG), accounted for nearly half the domestic demand growth for natural gas in the last decade, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Overall demand for natural gas grew by 43%, or 34.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), from 2012 to 2022, with Texas and Louisiana responsible for 16 bcfd of that growth.

Demand for feedgas for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the two states has more than doubled since the inception of the first U.S. LNG export terminal in Sabine Pass, Louisiana in 2016.

So far this year, North American export facilities have added LNG sales contracts of around 22 million tons per annum (mtpa), with four facilities accruing individual totals of more than 4 mtpa each, TPH analyst Colton Bean said in a note.

"Seven individual export facilities have added commercial support over the first half of 2023 with incremental contracts pushing greenfield and expansion projects closer to FID (final investment decision)," Bean added.

With summers getting hotter and power plants moving away from coal, natural gas is fueling more electricity generation, the second-biggest factor driving demand growth, the EIA said.

Last year, higher air-conditioning demand caused by the third warmest summer on record sent natural gas consumption in the electric power sector to all-time highs.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.