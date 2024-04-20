LNG Export Clash: JPMorgan’s Top 3 Gas Stock Picks to Ride Out the Storm

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) criticized the U.S. government’s delays in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, attributing them to political reasons intended to appease those opposed to oil and gas initiatives. In his annual shareholder letter, he expressed that halting oil and gas projects is “wrong” and “enormously naïve.” This is the backdrop leading to my natural gas stocks to buy.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has approved 48 billion cubic feet of export capacity, four times the current exports, but this has not alleviated concerns. For example, 35 European politicians have expressed that the pause undermines international alliances and urged for proactive expansion in energy cooperation. Asian allies, such as Japan and South Korea, are also seeking alternative LNG sources due to uncertainties about future U.S. supplies.

JPMorgan analysts have taken a bullish stance on some natural gas stocks to buy. I feel that these names could be an investor’s best option for riding out the supply shocks to the market.

Antero Resources (AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is one of those natural gas stocks to buy per analyst ratings from JP Morgan. Arun Jayaram maintained a “Buy” rating on AR stock, increasing the price target from $30 to $32, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%.

For 2024, AR has set an optimistic production guidance, expecting to average between 3.3 billion and 3.4 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (Bcfe/d), which includes a significant portion of liquids production. The detailed guidance for the year also predicts a net natural gas production between 2.155 and 2.165 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

Financially, AR experienced a robust fourth quarter in 2023, with net daily natural gas equivalent production averaging 3.4 Bcfe/d. This performance included 190,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of liquids.

This makes AR one of those natural gas stocks to buy for investors.

Targa Resources (TRGP)

Analyst Jeremy Tonet recently retained a “Buy” rating on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). He raised the price target from $122 to $125, representing an 11.83% increase as of Mar. 6.

In 2024,TRG is projecting a strong financial performance with expected adjusted EBITDA ranging from $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion. The company plans significant capital expenditures, forecasting between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion in growth capital spending for the year.

TRGP also anticipates maintaining a leverage ratio within their target range of three to four times by the end of the year. Furthermore, they plan to return 40% to 50% of their cash flow from operations to equity holders. That includes a proposed 50% increase in the annual dividend per share, along with continuing its share repurchase program.

Analysts overall are also very bullish of TRGP, with its EPS expected to rise 49% over the year to $5.47.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR), analyst Zach Parham maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. He increased his price target from $156 to $167, up 9.29% as of Apr. 15.

In 2023, GPOR’s production averaged around 1,054 million cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, largely composed of natural gas. Their total capital investment was $443.4 million, predominantly for drilling and completion activities. Throughout the year, GPOR also continued its common stock repurchase program. It bought back approximately 4.5 million shares for about $413.6 million.

Looking ahead, GPOR’s guidance for 2024 includes projected daily production ranging from 1,045 to 1,080 MMcfe, with natural gas comprising about 92% of this mix. They plan to spend between $380 million and $420 million on capital expenditures.

GPOR’s future prospects look accretive for investors, with buybacks heavily influencing the bull case. I think that the natural gas story is far from over. That makes Gulfport Energy one of those natural gas stocks to buy.

