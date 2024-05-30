News & Insights

LNG Energy Group Q1 Results and Expansion

May 30, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

LNG Energy Group (TSE:LNGE) has released an update.

LNG Energy Group has reported a mixed first quarter for 2024, with notable achievements including an adjusted EBITDAX of $5.9 million and a strong operating netback, as well as the repayment of $8.9 million in bank debt. However, the company also suffered a net loss of $5.5 million. Additionally, they’ve secured two contracts to develop hydrocarbon production in Venezuela, signaling potential future growth.

