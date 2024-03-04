LNG developer Tellurian to not extend CEO's employment term

Adds details in paragraph 1-3

March 4 (Reuters) - LNG developer Tellurian TELL.A said on Monday it would not renew or extend the employment term of CEO Octavio Simoes beyond June 5, and aims to sell its upstream business as it no longer sees it "a core strategic need"

The company, which is struggling to keep its Driftwood LNG project alive, late last year ousted its chairman and co-founder, Charif Souki.

Tellurian has not been able to attract the commercial support for the Driftwood project and is yet to give the financial green light to the project.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.