LNG developer Tellurian to not extend CEO's employment term

March 04, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - LNG developer Tellurian TELL.A said on Monday it would not renew or extend the employment term of CEO Octavio Simoes beyond June 5, and aims to sell its upstream business as it no longer sees it "a core strategic need"

The company, which is struggling to keep its Driftwood LNG project alive, late last year ousted its chairman and co-founder, Charif Souki.

Tellurian has not been able to attract the commercial support for the Driftwood project and is yet to give the financial green light to the project.

